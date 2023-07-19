Plaucheville man arrested for attempted murder

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man has been arrested for two counts of attempted second degree murder and other charges.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a wrecker service was shot when he drove away with the owner’s repossessed vehicle on July 16 around 7 p.m. The vehicle owner followed the wrecker, and then shot the driver, a local church and a home that were both occupied at the time.

Once the driver was shot, he released the vehicle and crashed it into an Avoyelles Parish ditch.

The suspect was identified as Robert Tanner, 55, of Plaucheville and considers himself a sovereign citizen.

The following day, on July 17, members of the SWAT team from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Opelousas Police Department served an arrest warrant and search warrant on Tanner’s home. He surrendered to authorities after a brief standoff. He was transported to the parish jail where he is refusing to be processed. No bond has been set. (The mugshot from above is from a previous arrest.) Tanner has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, three counts of criminal damage to property and improper telephone communications.

The sheriff’s office said that in an unrelated matter, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard made an official police report indicating that Tanner had threatened him. Tanne was also charged on the case that his being handled by the Opelousas Police Department.

