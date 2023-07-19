Smoke plume seen over Grant Parish part of controlled burn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - This large smoke plume seen over Grant Parish and parts of Rapides Parish was part of a controlled burn from the Kisatchie National Forest Catahoula District.
This plume was NOT a result of a house fire in Dry Prong, as previously reported.
However, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said there was a mobile home fire at the same time.
