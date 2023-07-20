2 arrested in Alexandria for alleged cruelty to juveniles

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people from Alexandria who are accused of committing cruelty to juveniles.

RPSO said Melinda Gayle Baldwin, 47, and Richard Anthony Carlino, 61, have each been charged with two counts of cruelty to juveniles and two counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17.

RPSO first got word of the allegations on June 9 from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. On July 13, an operation was conducted by Special Victims Unit detectives, along with the assistance of RADE agents and RPSO SWAT, at the suspects’ residence on Willowood Lane in Alexandria. Both were located and taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Carlino was released the following day on a $40,000 bond. Baldwin was released on July 18 on a $40,000 bond.

Detectives state their investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact SVU Detective Paulk at (318) 473-6727.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

