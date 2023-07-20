ASH’s Amyrion Mingo is ready to go to war in his final season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School’s Amyrion Mingo will be taking the field for the third time with the Trojans in his senior season, and he wants to leave it all on the field.

“You just want to do everything right because you don’t get a redo,” he said. “Once your four years are over, they are over. You want to go out on a high end.”

Mingo has sustained being one of the top receivers in Cenla, as he averaged 73.5 yards per game last season, 882 yards and eleven touchdowns. But, he is always ready for a challenge.

“The thing about Mingo is Mingo is a learner,” said Thomas Bachman, ASH’s football head coach. “A hunger to be coached, he receives coaching very well, and the great ones always do. The higher you move the standard, the higher you set the bar, the more he eats that up. It is fun that you get to coach kids like that who want the feedback and want the higher standard.”

As this will be his final season of war with the Trojans, Amyrion said he wants to achieve a goal that he has set for himself since ninth grade, finish with a thousand-yard season, but there are a few others.

“I want to come off strong this season, I don’t want to start 0-1 like we did last season,” Mingo said. “I wanna start 1-0, that is the first goal, and I want to win district championship, which is something we haven’t done in a while. My ultimate goal and my third goal is to win a championship.”

Mingo’s name has started to gain recognition around the state, receiving a few Division I offers from ULM and NSU.

“It is always really exciting getting another offer, just another opportunity to go to college and play ball and continue what I love to do,” he said.

“He is definitely a receiver that is one of the top in the area,” said Lamar Gafford, owner of CenLa Preps. “Look at the numbers he had last year. Now, he is pretty much not just a top receiver but a prospect here in the class of 2024.”

As expectations rise for the receiver, his spot in the rankings is surely to rise once he steps on the field for war.

