Bunkie man indicted for crash that caused the death of an Alexandria woman

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Bunkie man has been indicted on a count of vehicular homicide in connection with an April crash in Avoyelles Parish that led to the death of an Alexandria woman.

On July 20, a grand jury returned a true bill on the charge for Christopher McCoy, 21.

According to Louisiana State Police, on April 7 around 7:40 p.m., McCoy was driving on Louisiana Highway 1176 when his truck left the road and entered a ditch before hitting a culvert and a tree and then flipping onto its roof. Lauren Vaughn, 22, of Alexandria, was a passenger in the vehicle and died as a result of her injuries, while McCoy sustained moderate injuries.

LSP shared that McCoy’s blood alcohol level was 0.15 percent - almost double the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

We are awaiting word on an arraignment date.

