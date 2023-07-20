Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are hearing more from the family of 39-year-old Rose Marie Taylor, the Alexandria woman who died in custody after an alleged altercation with Alexandria Police Department officers in May 2022.

Robert Jordan is still trying to figure out what exactly led to the death of his niece. Taylor died on May 30, 2022, after an alleged altercation days before on May 17, 2022, during an arrest by APD.

“She looked like she had been severely beaten,” said Jordan.

The family is suing three APD officers, Brian Frost, Matthew Frost and Alexander Helminger, as well as the City of Alexandria and Sheriff Mark Wood. The lawsuit claims that on May 17, 2022, Taylor was in the parking lot of the Siegel Select Hotel with her girlfriend. They were approached by two APD officers, Brian and Matthew Frost. While in her vehicle, the officers asked for ID and for Taylor to step outside the vehicle.

The suit then says a struggle ensued before Taylor was detained. The lawsuit claims that Taylor was slammed on the hood of the police car multiple times during the encounter with police.

The lawsuit also claims Taylor was not given a reason for why she was detained, but a report later said she was “loitering.”

While being transported to the Rapides Parish Jail, the suit claims Taylor requested to be taken to the hospital from injuries she sustained during her arrest but did not want the arresting officers to take her.

She was transported to the hospital by a third officer, Alexander Helminger, but the lawsuit claims the officer signed a refusal for medical services on her behalf.

She was then booked into the jail and two days later was found unresponsive in her cell. Taylor was given Narcan but later died in the hospital on May 30, 2022.

The pathologist, Dr. Christopher Tape, ruled the death a homicide. According to the autopsy, Taylor had complications of adrenal hematoma due to blunt-force injuries.

It would take nearly a year later, on April 26 of this year, for APD and RPSO to refer the case to Louisiana State Police for investigation. It is still under investigation at that agency.

Taylor’s family believes that investigation should have happened a lot sooner.

“One, when the pathologist said homicide, they should have opened up an investigation,” said Jordan. “Two, between the DA and the sheriff, they should’ve figured out who committed the homicide.”

Both Jordan and the family attorney, Jermaine Harris, have told News Channel 5 that body camera video exists of the interaction with police. News Channel 5 has still not obtained that body camera video, and it has not been released. They are hoping that once the investigation wraps, there will be some accountability.

“We’re expecting everyone involved to pay a price,” said Jordan. “If it’s criminal, they should be charged, and some should not be working in law enforcement, period.”

That lawsuit claims that APD officers used “unreasonable and excessive force” on Taylor, unlawfully detained her, causing injury and did not provide her with adequate medical care. It also claims that the actions and inactions of the COA and Sheriff Wood violated the fourth and fourteenth amendments.

“When a law enforcement officer commits a crime, we shouldn’t give them qualified immunity,” explained Jordan. “You should be held accountable for the same laws that you are enforcing, and for Mark Wood to sit up there and ask for qualified immunity, it’s outlandish.”

Attorneys for Sheriff Mark Wood have responded to those claims, overwhelmingly denying allegations for failing to “state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Wood.”

The City and the officers have until Thursday, July 20, to submit their responses to the suit.

