Grant Parish adds a sweet twist to its annual Torch Run

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On July 20, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office sponsored its annual Torch Run, a fundraiser for Special Olympic athletes within the parish.

But, this year’s event had a sweet twist.

Pancakes flipped and torches shined as Grant Parish gathered for a worthy cause, supporting those with special needs.

“It gives them an opportunity to compete,” said Sergeant Kerri Null with GPSO.

Sergeant Null organizes the Torch Run, an annual fundraising event GPSO sponsors that helps Louisiana Special Olympics. Null said it is about being inclusive and the collective effort the parish makes to support those in need.

“I like the opportunity it gives them to participate in sports that other children get to participate in at school and on school levels,” added Null.

This year’s run added something different, pancakes. Sheriff Steven McCain fired up the griddle, giving runners a few extra calories to burn, before lacing up and carrying the symbolic torch through the streets of Colfax.

“It’s a great organization that has a huge benefit for children with special needs,” said McCain.

Sheriff McCain said that it is heartening to see the community’s dedication to making a difference, adding the most important thing is showing inclusivity and understanding.

“It’s been a great morning,” said McCain. “The community always comes out and supports our efforts, and it’s truly for a good cause. Anytime we have an opportunity to help the children, I think we need to take advantage of that.”

The fundraising aspect of the event is lagniappe. The Torch Run is promoting unity in a parish that is literally going the extra mile for a brighter future.

