Hair color for Rapides Parish students up for debate again?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The policy regarding hair color for students may be back on the Rapides Parish School Board’s August regular meeting agenda.

Mark Dryden pulled the motion to discuss changing the policy at Tuesday’s (July 18) special meeting, but News Channel 5 has learned that Wilton Barrios is bringing the issue back with a motion similar to Dryden’s motion at an executive committee meeting on Monday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m.

In May, RPSB voted 7-to-2 to amend its hair policy from allowing only natural-colored hair, which the board describes as black, brown, auburn or blonde hair, to allowing any hair color a student wants.

Dryden wrote the motion to consider changing it back. Then during July 18′s board meeting, he pulled it, claiming the board needs time to figure out this policy further and make more changes:

