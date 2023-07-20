La. taxpayers have until August deadline to claim state tax refunds

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) announced taxpayers living in Louisiana have until Aug. 28, 2023, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The department says it sent letters to individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred, by law, to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state’s treasurer’s office.

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.

Taxpayers who receive a letter can claim their refunds in 1 of 2 ways:

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Owens, Jr.
UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher
Robert Tanner
Plaucheville man arrested for attempted murder
body found
Body found near the Avoyelles/Rapides Parish line
Taylor died after an alleged altercation and arrest by the APD.
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment

Latest News

Taylor died after an alleged altercation and arrest by the APD.
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge.
LSU Student Food Pantry getting more than $68K from Rocco’s for winning Jello Shot Challenge
Goudeau family repurposes old buildings in Marksville