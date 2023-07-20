Opening arguments begin in Kristina Hoffpauir’s 1st-degree murder trial

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The murder trial for Kristina Hoffpauir, 35, of Elizabeth began on July 20.

Hoffpauir is accused of killing Sherwood Doyle, 81, sometime between August 1 and 6 in 2019 on Chester West Road in Elizabeth. She is facing a charge of first-degree murder and has entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

According to prosecutor Lea Hall and family testimony, Hoffpauir was not just an acquaintance of Doyle’s. She was one of at least four women Doyle gave shelter to and helped by purchasing anything they needed.

Hoffpauir was inside Doyle’s home whenever Doyle’s family went to check on him on August 6 after having not seen or heard from him in several days.

His sister, Sue, discovered an “awful, awful” smell at the house, and Doyle’s truck was still in the driveway, though he would not answer the ringing phone inside.

Sue was joined by two more siblings and Doyle’s granddaughter, who said they discovered Hoffpauir inside. They recalled how Hoffpauir changed her story multiple times about where Doyle was and what was the source of the smell.

They said Hoffpauir would not let them inside. His granddaughter, Jessica, was eventually able to get into the house, where she discovered her grandfather wrapped in a blanket, under a mattress, tucked between a wall and a dryer.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Doyle died of “blunt force” injuries to his head and neck, asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and a stab wound to his neck.

The trial is expected to continue on July 21.

Hoffpauir is represented by Chad Guillot. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.