Popeyes introduces ‘Girl Dinner’ menu inspired by TikTok trend

In response to the recent viral TikTok dinner trend, Popeyes has decided to release its version...
In response to the recent viral TikTok dinner trend, Popeyes has decided to release its version of the “Girl Dinner.”(Kate Beeks)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WVUE) - In response to the recent viral TikTok dinner trend, Popeyes has decided to release its version of the "Girl Dinner."

According to The New York Times, the TikTok dinner trend features unique and comforting meals. Popeyes is adding its twist to the phenomenon with the launch of its exclusive “Girl Dinner” menu, available for a limited time only.

The designed menu offers guests options with Southern dishes ranging from Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, and beloved Cajun Fries.

The “Girl Dinner” menu is available nationwide on Popeyes.com for pick up or delivery.

