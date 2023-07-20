Previewing the 2023 Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival comes back to the air-conditioned Prather Coliseum on July 22.

The festival’s theme is ‘Celebrating Louisiana’s Cultural Gumbo’ and showcases live music, exhibits, food and much more.

“This just gives people an opportunity to experience that which is the most fun and interesting part of Louisiana culture,” said Dr. Shane Rasmussen, director of Louisiana Folklife Center.

The display of Louisiana folk artists, food vendors and craft sellers will open at 9 a.m., with live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission for adults is 10 dollars per person, or six dollars after 5 p.m., and admission is free for children ages 12 and younger.

Rasmussen said this festival is important for Louisiana’s culture.

“You know, festivals like this keep [Louisiana] tradition alive,” Rasmussen said. “I don’t want to live in a state without gumbo. I don’t want to live in a state without Zydeco. I live here because I want to live here, because we have the best culture in the world, and this festival helps keep things alive.”

For more info on the festival, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.