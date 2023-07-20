RPSO asking for help in identifying these persons of interest

Persons of interest in Deville investigation
Persons of interest in Deville investigation(RPSO)
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the two persons of interest seen in these photos as part of an ongoing investigation in the Deville area.

The man in the photos has a tattoo on his right arm that could help identify him.

If anyone has any information on these two persons of interest, they are asked to contact Det. Eddie Andrus at 318-466-3231 or 318-641-6000.

