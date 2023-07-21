3 arrested in travel trailer theft in Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three people have been arrested after a report of a theft of a travel trailer in the 200 block of Ates Road in Pineville that happened on July 7.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office found what was believed to be the travel trailer on a vacant lot in the 1900 block of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. Detectives obtained a search warrant on the vacant lot and the trailer.

It was confirmed that the travel trailer was the stolen one from Ates Road. Three suspects were identified as suspects.

Matthew Pomes II, 24, of Ball, was arrested and charged with felony theft < $25,000. Daniel Toufaun Hossieni, 39, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with felony theft < $25,000. Kenneth Ray Charrier, 62, of Ball was arrested and charged with possession of stolen things < $25,000.

The three were arrested on July 14 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Pomes was released on July 19 on a $16,000 bond, and Hossieni currently remains in jail on a $36,000 bond. Charrier also remains in jail at this time.

