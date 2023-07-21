Alexandria man accused of having indecent behavior with juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of engaging in alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile in the city.

In total, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jonathon Matthew Miller, 28, has been charged with:

Nine counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Thirteen counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

Four counts of pornography involving juveniles

Four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

RPSO first got word of the allegations on June 30. On July 12, Miller was located and arrested without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in custody being held on a $465,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, Special Victims Unit, at (318) 473-6727.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.