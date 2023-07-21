Alexandria man accused of having indecent behavior with juveniles

Jonathon Matthew Miller
Jonathon Matthew Miller(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of engaging in alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile in the city.

In total, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jonathon Matthew Miller, 28, has been charged with:

  • Nine counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Thirteen counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
  • Four counts of pornography involving juveniles
  • Four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

RPSO first got word of the allegations on June 30. On July 12, Miller was located and arrested without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in custody being held on a $465,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, Special Victims Unit, at (318) 473-6727.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bunkie man indicted for crash that caused the death of an Alexandria woman
UPDATE: RPSO identifies Deville persons of interest
Robert Owens, Jr.
UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher
Melinda Gayle Baldwin and Richard Anthony Carlino
2 arrested in Alexandria for alleged cruelty to juveniles
Taylor died after an alleged altercation and arrest by the APD.
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1

Latest News

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Addresses a Data Security Incident
Skin Cancer
Smart Medicine – The Dangers of Skin Cancer
3 arrested in travel trailer theft in Tioga area
Tina Frey
Tina Frey pleads guilty to stealing from VA through Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy