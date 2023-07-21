Arrests made for Kolin Community burglary

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in relation to a burglary that occurred in the Kolin Community on April 21.

According to RPSO, the burglary occurred on Tanyard Lake Road. After investigating the crime scene, four suspects were identified, two adults and two juveniles. RPSO said the adults were identified as Rayford Lee Brice, III, 18, and Bradley O’Neal Williams, 39, both of Pineville.

On July 20, Brice, III, who was currently being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center for a May 1 second-degree murder arrest being investigated by the Pineville Police Department, was re-arrested for two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, simple burglary, criminal conspiracy, theft between $5,000 and $25,000 in value and simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. The bond amount on the new charges was set at $14,000 on the RPSO charges. Brice, III remains in jail with a total bond of $1,014,000.

Also on July 20, Williams was taken into custody without incident and arrested for the same charges. He was released on July 21 on a $19,000.00 bond.

If anyone has any further information about this investigation, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations-Kolin Substation, at (318) 542-4409.

