B22 Fit hosts first health and resource fair in Dry Prong

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - B22 Fit hosted its first-ever health and resource fair at its sports complex in Dry Prong.

Inside the gym’s walking track, health experts from across Central Louisiana partnered with B22 Fit to give free health checks, CPR training, firearm training and more.

“It’s all about health and wellness and being able to provide so many services to our community,” said Bonitta Armour, owner of B22 Fit.

The fair included partnerships with local and state health experts, which included free health checks, firearm training and CPR training.

“Pretty much what we’re teaching today is hands-on CPR, which is focused around compression,” said Stanley Guillog, director of simulation at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. “It’s good for everybody to know health, particularly CPR if need be, because the average response time for EMS might be 10-15 minutes, and this could save a life.”

It also helps those vendors spread the message about staying healthy.

“I think that we will be able to reach a lot of people, to provide education and awareness to the community about all these many different services that we can provide in this area,” said Donna Mathews, opioid prevention coordinator for the Region 6 Office of Public Health.

“I think it’s getting in front of the community and just being able to greet them and talk to them in an environment where they’re comfortable,” said Ann Marie Rivera, director of clinical operations at Allegiance Hospice and Palliative Care.

The fair was funded by the Rapides Foundation, in hopes of engaging the community with health information and tips that will improve their quality of life. With the help of B22, this fair was a great way to not only do that but bring the community together for a good cause.

“My favorite part about the fair is just that we get to help our community today and that people get to learn about some health care resources,” said Addison, a volunteer for B22. “We get to teach these volunteers how to serve and just do what we love.”

