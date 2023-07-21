Boyce PD: Convicted felon arrested on HWY 1

Javarius Battles
Javarius Battles(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a convicted felon after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 1 on July 20.

BPD said around 7:15 p.m. an officer witnessed a vehicle swerving over the center line and leaving the highway twice. The officer initiated a traffic stop. Once stopped, the driver threw an item out of the passenger side window. The officer gave the driver multiple commands to exit. After about the fifth command to exit the vehicle, the driver, who BPD identified as Javarius Battles, 27, exited the vehicle.

Additional officers arrived and discovered a handgun with serial numbers filed off. Officers also recorded a green leafy substance wrapped in cigar paper on the driver’s side seat. Officers conducted a criminal history check on Battles and discovered he was a convicted felon on probation with a probation warrant.

Battles was arrested and charged with careless operation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number, simple possession of CDSI and a warrant from Louisiana Probation and Parole. He was taken to DC-1 for booking.

*All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

