Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Kristina Hoffpauir, 35, of Elizabeth, has been found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of first-degree murder for the death of Sherwood Doyle, 81.

The verdict came down after almost two hours of deliberation.

Doyle was killed sometime between August 1 and 6 in 2019 on Chester West Road in Elizabeth. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Doyle died of “blunt force” injuries to his head and neck, asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and a stab wound to his neck. His body was wrapped in a blanket, under a mattress, tucked between a wall and a dryer inside his home.

Hoffpauir will be sentenced on August 31. First-degree murder carries a life sentence.

