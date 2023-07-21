Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder

Kristina Hoffpauir, 35, of Elizabeth, has been found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of first-degree murder for the death of Sherwood Doyle, 81.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The verdict came down after almost two hours of deliberation.

Doyle was killed sometime between August 1 and 6 in 2019 on Chester West Road in Elizabeth. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Doyle died of “blunt force” injuries to his head and neck, asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and a stab wound to his neck. His body was wrapped in a blanket, under a mattress, tucked between a wall and a dryer inside his home.

RELATED: Opening arguments for Hoffpauir’s trial

Hoffpauir will be sentenced on August 31. First-degree murder carries a life sentence.

