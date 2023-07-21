Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash; impairment suspected

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bayou DeGlaise Road on July 21 around midnight.

According to Louisiana State Police, an 18-year-old man from Simmesport was driving a 2010 Dodge on Bayou DeGlaise Road, but left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and had moderate injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

His passenger, Thadeus Xavier, who was also 18 years old, had fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Xavier was not wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

