Tina Frey pleads guilty to stealing from VA through Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government property, which she carried out by falsifying records through her business.

On June 8, 2023, the Bill of Information filed in the case stated that on or about Sept. 14, 2020, “Tina Frey willfully and knowingly did steal and purloin funds exceeding $1,000 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.”

In total, Frey improperly received $307,198 in funding, and her actions led to a total loss of $384,664 to the VA, according to the Factual Basis filing.

According to the Factual Basis, in 2019, Frey marketed Cypress Arrow as “qualifying for VA education benefit payments,” after becoming eligible for federal funding through the VA.

She achieved her eligibility by providing the VA with information that misrepresented her business, including, but not limited to, the length of time her business had been operational, the percentage of non-veteran students in courses, giving false and fictitious names of students she claimed attended those courses, the required out-of-pocket tuition percentage paid by veteran students and the number of course hours taught to veteran students.

Though the funds were to train veterans, “Frey instead used the funding to train and provide service dogs to veterans. In some cases, Frey obtained VA funding when she provided no services whatsoever.”

In one instance, on Sept. 14, 2020, the VA issued a $5,500 payment to Cypress Arrow for VA educational benefits for a veteran, though no services were ever provided for the payment.

Attorney Mike Small, who is representing Frey in the case, provided this statement to KALB:

“Ms. Frey has entered into a plea agreement with Federal prosecutors and has accepted full responsibility for receiving funds from the Federal government which she was not entitled to. She fully understands that she will be sentenced pursuant to Federal sentencing guidelines and will of course appear for imposition of that sentence on the date set by Chief Judge Doughty. Beyond that neither Ms. Frey nor I will have further comments on this case prior to sentencing.”

Frey will be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 3. She was released on a $10,000 bond and will not be detained prior to her sentencing.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine, or both.

Frey and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, were arrested in August 2022 on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals charges after videos of dogs in their care being abused surfaced online. Frey was arrested again in September for a third count of aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

On Friday, Small, who represents Frey on the cruelty charges, told KALB, “they have reason to believe they have nothing to worry about regarding state charges.”

A civil lawsuit was filed against the pair in December 2022 by seven former Cypress Arrow customers who claimed their dogs were abused while at the facility. A show cause hearing for that suit was set for March 6, 2023, but it was continued without a date.

