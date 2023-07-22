Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has decided to forgo the drawdown of Iatt Lake, originally scheduled for Monday, July 24, after hundreds petitioned the agency opposing it.

Opposition to Iatt Lake drawdowns has a history in the parish. As invasive Giant Salvinia has continued to grow, drawdowns have become an annual occurrence. The drawdowns are done during the peak growing season. LDWF sprays the lake, deploys and maintains containment booms and have released weevils to eat away at the Salvinia plants, which all help to control growth and improve the quality of the lake.

However, for locals, the drawdowns have had negative drawbacks. For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access, which impacts not only fishermen and duck hunters who use the lake but also homeowners and businesses along the water.

“The concern from the citizens has been growing for the last few years, especially the residents of the lake,” said Mark Ball, president of the Grant Parish Police Jury. “You know for the people who call Iatt Lake home, five months out of the year they can’t access the lake from their homes or their camps.”

Ball said the lake has been in great condition since the last drawdown, and citizens wanted to see how it would fare without another drawdown. That is why Mona Laffoon, who owns a camp along the lake, started a petition to cancel the 2023 drawdown. The petition was placed in several convenience stores across the parish, where nearly 600 people signed it in opposition to the drawdown.

In a letter sent to Ball on July 18, LDWF carefully considered the public’s comments and decided to forgo the drawdown.

Ball emphasized that the public appreciates LDWF’s management and the effort the agency takes to upkeep the state’s natural resources, but now they feel their voice has been heard and holds weight.

Lake users and LDWF are hoping a cold winter can stave off Salvinia and other plant growth, and the continued use of other management efforts will lead to less frequent drawdowns.

”We know it’s a gamble to skip the draw, but we think it was a risk worth taking,” said Ball. “Hopefully, it goes well and we can develop a plan with Wildlife and Fisheries and that will be a maybe every two-year draw or every three-year draw, instead of every year, back to back to back.”

