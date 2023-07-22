Authorities searching for man accused of attacking a woman in Avoyelles Parish

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after a woman was attacked in Hessmer Friday, July 21.

According to a release by APSO shared the afternoon of Saturday, July 22, deputies responded to Ellis Mills Road in Hessmer Friday after receiving a complaint that a woman was held at gunpoint against her will. Two men at the residence reportedly threatened to kill the woman.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they were met by the woman running on the road from the residence asking for help. Further investigation revealed the woman had allegedly been assaulted and battered by 49-year-old David W. Simpson II, and the woman shared that he and his father, 72-year-old David W. Simpson Sr., threatened to kill her.

The victim reported that there were firearms in the residence, and that the suspects were on drugs.

APSO shared that deputies attempted to get the suspects to peacefully surrender, however, they refused to comply. As Louisiana State Police arrived to the scene, Simpson Sr. surrendered to APSO deputies.

After searching the residence, law enforcement determined that Simpson II ran out of the residence on foot. He has still not been located by authorities.

Simpson Sr. was arrested and booked into the APSO jail.

Arrest warrants for Simpson II have been issued for false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation and aggravated battery. He is also wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for domestic abuse battery.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simpson II is asked to contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

