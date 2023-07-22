City of Alexandria, APD officers respond to lawsuit over Rose Marie Taylor’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a newly filed court response, the City of Alexandria and three Alexandria Police Department officers have responded to a lawsuit brought by the family of Rose Marie Taylor, who died in custody after an alleged altercation with APD officers in May of 2022.

The lawsuit and the COA’s response paint different pictures of what happened on May 17, 2022, when Taylor was approached by APD officers. Also important, no body camera footage has been released of the encounter. Currently, Louisiana State Police are still investigating the case. Here is what we know after combing through both the original lawsuit and the City’s response.

In the response to the suit on behalf of the COA and officers Matthew Frost, Brian Frost, and Alexander Helminger, a different account is given for the actions by officers on May 17, 2022. Officers Brian and Matthew Frost approached Taylor and her girlfriend in the parking lot of the Seigel Select Hotel on MacArthur Drive that day.

According to the response, it is claimed the area is known for criminal activity, with a sign located on the property that says “no loitering”. The response claims the officers peacefully approached Taylor, who was in her vehicle with the door open and asked for ID, which Taylor said she did not have. It goes on to say that officers observed Taylor attempting to conceal something near her abdomen, which later turned out to be a fanny pack with drugs.

The response claims when officers asked about her ID again, Taylor began to reach toward the center console of the vehicle. According to the response, officers feared Taylor could be in possession of a weapon, even telling her, “You keep digging like you have a gun.” That is when Taylor was taken out of her vehicle by the police.

Taylor was handcuffed once out of the vehicle. In the original suit, it said the actions were aggressive, including Taylor screaming out in pain that officers were going to break her wrist. The response said differently, claiming that officers utilized the force that was required to handcuff Taylor. The lawsuit and the response also differ on other physical force used on Taylor, specifically on the hood of the police car. The lawsuit claims Taylor was “forcefully slammed on the hood” three times, causing her to cry out in pain.

In comparison, the response said as Taylor continued to struggle with officers, they “placed” Taylor on the hood, not slammed, due to Taylor standing and moving around.

Taylor was then moved to the back of the police cruiser and in the response, it claimed Taylor was still resisting. Officers searched Taylor’s fanny pack, which according to the response had Fentanyl, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia. A search of her vehicle turned up more narcotics, as well as scales and the loaded clip to a 9MM handgun, but no gun was found during the search.

While the response goes into detail about that initial encounter at the hotel, it does not do the same for the claims in the lawsuit about Taylor being brought to the Rapides Parish Jail and the hospital.

According to the lawsuit, Taylor requested to be taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained during her arrest. She was later taken by a third officer, Alexander Helminger, but the lawsuit claims the officer signed a refusal for medical services on her behalf.

The response denies those claims, but does not go into detail, though it does say that when Taylor arrived at the jail, she was smiling while talking with a woman and quote “walked with a normal gait.”

Two days after her encounter with police while still in custody, Taylor was found unresponsive in her cell and later died on May 30, 2022. Her death was ruled as a homicide.

According to the autopsy, Taylor had complications of adrenal hematoma due to blunt-force injuries. The response from the City and the officers disputes this, saying that the pathologist “did not have all the necessary information to make a determination as to the manner of death.”

The response also states that the defendants could not have known Taylor sustained any life-threatening injuries, claiming that Taylor only complained about her hands when she was cuffed, adding that her handcuffs were loosened due to those complaints.

We did reach out to the Taylor family attorney, Jermaine Harris, for a response to the claims by the COA, but have not heard back from him yet. According to the lawsuit, the officers used “unreasonable and excessive force” on Taylor, unlawfully detained her causing injury and did not provide her with adequate medical care.

This is an ongoing LSP investigation and as more information is released we will continue to pass along updates.

Here is the full response from the City and APD in its entirety:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.