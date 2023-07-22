CWS champ Dylan Crews signs contract with Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KALB) - Former LSU standout and recent No. 2 pick in the MLB Draft, Dylan Crews, has signed his contract with the Washington Nationals.

MLB Network’s, Jon Heyman, first reported the news that Crews’ deal is worth around $9 million.

The nine million dollar deal is the second-highest given out to a rookie in MLB history, only behind Crews’ former teammate Paul Skenes. The Pittsburgh Pirates inked their No. 1 pick to a $9.2 million deal.

The new multi-millionaire has had quite the last few months. In his junior season at LSU, Crews was named the SEC Player of the Year for the second straight season after he hit .418 on the year while scoring 94 runs. Crews also earned the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur player in the country before winning the College World Series title just a few days later with the Tigers.

