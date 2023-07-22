Driver critically injured after running red light, hitting Bud Light truck, troopers say

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Troopers in Florida say a driver is in critical condition after running a red light and crashing into a semitruck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Boy Scout Boulevard in Orange County.

Authorities said the driver of a 2020 Chevy Malibu ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a semi that was making a turn at the signal.

The truck was carrying Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products. The impact of the crash sent beer cans across the roadway.

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)

The 37-year-old man driving the Malibu was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, of the semi remained at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers said the roadway was able to reopen about three hours after the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bunkie man indicted for crash that caused the death of an Alexandria woman
UPDATE: RPSO identifies Deville persons of interest
Robert Owens, Jr.
UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher
Melinda Gayle Baldwin and Richard Anthony Carlino
2 arrested in Alexandria for alleged cruelty to juveniles
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash; impairment suspected

Latest News

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount,...
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
The lawsuit and the COA’s response paint different pictures of what happened on May 17, 2022.
City of Alexandria, APD officers respond to lawsuit over Rose Marie Taylor’s death