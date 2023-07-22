Former Pitkin, LSU RHP Garrett Edwards signs contract with Tampa Bay Rays

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Former Pitkin and LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards is officially going pro after signing his major league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jim Callis, a senior writer for MLB Pipeline, reported that Edwards signed for $500k ($350K counts vs pool).

11th-rder Garrett Edwards signs w/@Raysbaseball for $500k ($350k counts vs pool). @LSUbaseball RHP was pushing for top 3 rds before having TJ surgery this spring, athletic 6-foot-5, fastball to 96 mph, good slider. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 21, 2023

Edwards was drafted in the 11th round by the Rays, but based on his signing bonus, he will be earning close to 5th-round type money. The Central Louisiana native was expected to go even higher in the 2023 MLB Draft had it not been for tearing his UCL back in April in an outing against South Carolina.

His best year in Baton Rouge was his most recent as Edwards had a 1.93 ERA in 23 innings pitched.

