Former Pitkin, LSU RHP Garrett Edwards signs contract with Tampa Bay Rays

Garrett Edwards (43)
Garrett Edwards (43)(LSU Baseball)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Former Pitkin and LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards is officially going pro after signing his major league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jim Callis, a senior writer for MLB Pipeline, reported that Edwards signed for $500k ($350K counts vs pool).

Edwards was drafted in the 11th round by the Rays, but based on his signing bonus, he will be earning close to 5th-round type money. The Central Louisiana native was expected to go even higher in the 2023 MLB Draft had it not been for tearing his UCL back in April in an outing against South Carolina.

His best year in Baton Rouge was his most recent as Edwards had a 1.93 ERA in 23 innings pitched.

