Leesville’s Xavier Ford looking forward to a huge junior year for the Wampus Cats

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Ford family is no stranger to the Leesville football program.

The latest family member is running back Xavier Ford. His sophomore season was tremendous for the Wampus Cats as he rushed for 2,851 yards and had 33 touchdowns.

Ford said his goal was to get his name out there as one of the best backs in the state.

“My motivation was to go out there and perform to the best of my ability,” said Ford. “I wanted to get my name out there with the best in the state.”

The star junior stands at five-foot-eleven inches and 190 pounds and has enough speed to outrun everyone on the field. But, Ford said enjoys the physical aspect a tad bit more.

“One of my strong suits is my speed. I can get to the edge and score on long runs,” said Ford. “But I enjoy meeting guys in the hole and lowering my shoulder to create some contact the most.”

Ford’s season was cut short due to a concussion he suffered in the playoffs. The injury forced him to sit out in the quarterfinal round, and he had to watch his team lose to Iowa 31-14 in the playoffs. Ford said not being able to play in that game still haunts him to this day.

“Both teams were at their best at that point in the season, and I know I could have helped my team win against Iowa,” said Ford. “But that was last year, and we moved on from that. All I can do is hope we can play them again.”

Head Coach Robert Causey watched the growth of Ford on the field from freshmen to sophomore year. But, Causey said that there is one thing that he noticed about Ford this summer.

“Ford has become more of a leader,” said Causey. “He is starting to teach the younger guys on the team, and he is telling the guys that this is bigger than him. It’s going to take all of them to accomplish the goal of winning this year.”

The Wampus Cat star back wants another 2,000-yard season, but he said he wants the best from his teammates as well.

“Of course, I want another huge year said,” Ford. “I also don’t want everything to be on me. I want my teammates to be the best they can be as well.”

