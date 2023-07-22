Pineville PD respond to stabbing on Fourth Street

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On July 21, 2023, the Pineville Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene at 601 Fourth Street, Apt. 3, where they discovered that one subject had been stabbed during the reported altercation.

Upon further investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Alizae Goff for attempted second degree murder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Goff was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, and is being held without bond.

