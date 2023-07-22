Pineville PD respond to stabbing on Fourth Street

Pineville PD discovered that one subject had been stabbed during an altercation on Fourth Street.
Pineville PD discovered that one subject had been stabbed during an altercation on Fourth Street.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On July 21, 2023, the Pineville Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene at 601 Fourth Street, Apt. 3, where they discovered that one subject had been stabbed during the reported altercation.

Upon further investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Alizae Goff for attempted second degree murder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Goff was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, and is being held without bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash; impairment suspected
Tina Frey
Tina Frey pleads guilty to stealing from VA through Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Kristina Hoffpauir
Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder
Bunkie man indicted for crash that caused the death of an Alexandria woman
Jonathon Matthew Miller
Alexandria man accused of having indecent behavior with juveniles

Latest News

For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
The lawsuit and the COA’s response paint different pictures of what happened on May 17, 2022.
City of Alexandria, APD officers respond to lawsuit over Rose Marie Taylor’s death
City of Alexandria, APD officers respond to lawsuit over Rose Marie Taylor’s death