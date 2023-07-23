Many’s 4-star DB Tylen Singleton commits to LSU

MANY, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers landed a big recruit over the weekend from Many’s four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton.

Singleton officially posted that announcement on his Twitter.

100% committed… i would like to thank all the coaches for recutting me and giving me to opportunity but i will be staying home !! #GeauxTigers #4louisiana pic.twitter.com/5pgyDZ2ENY — TYLEN SINGLETON (@tylenpaul) July 23, 2023

Singleton is ranked as the 13th-best linebacker in the country according to On3, and the fifth-best recruit in Louisiana for the Class of 2024. The Many LB is the highest-rated player in Cenla.

The State of Football — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) July 23, 2023

Singleton joins seven of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana that are currently committed to Brian Kelly and LSU. Last week, those recruits started a hashtag on Twitter to try and persuade Singleton to state in the state with the hashtag #TigersNeedTylen.

Singleton chose LSU over Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

