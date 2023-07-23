Many’s 4-star DB Tylen Singleton commits to LSU
MANY, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers landed a big recruit over the weekend from Many’s four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton.
Singleton officially posted that announcement on his Twitter.
Singleton is ranked as the 13th-best linebacker in the country according to On3, and the fifth-best recruit in Louisiana for the Class of 2024. The Many LB is the highest-rated player in Cenla.
Singleton joins seven of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana that are currently committed to Brian Kelly and LSU. Last week, those recruits started a hashtag on Twitter to try and persuade Singleton to state in the state with the hashtag #TigersNeedTylen.
Singleton chose LSU over Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
