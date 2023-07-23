Many’s 4-star DB Tylen Singleton commits to LSU

Many's DB Tylen Singleton on a visit at LSU
Many's DB Tylen Singleton on a visit at LSU(Tylen Singleton - Twitter)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers landed a big recruit over the weekend from Many’s four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton.

Singleton officially posted that announcement on his Twitter.

Singleton is ranked as the 13th-best linebacker in the country according to On3, and the fifth-best recruit in Louisiana for the Class of 2024. The Many LB is the highest-rated player in Cenla.

Singleton joins seven of the top 10 recruits in Louisiana that are currently committed to Brian Kelly and LSU. Last week, those recruits started a hashtag on Twitter to try and persuade Singleton to state in the state with the hashtag #TigersNeedTylen.

Singleton chose LSU over Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville PD discovered that one subject had been stabbed during an altercation on Fourth Street.
Pineville PD respond to stabbing on Fourth Street
David W. Simpson II
Authorities searching for man accused of attacking a woman in Avoyelles Parish
Tina Frey
Tina Frey pleads guilty to stealing from VA through Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
Arrests made for Kolin Community burglary
For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition

Latest News

Avoyelles Charter's Jalen Brown will be attending NCAA Basketball Academy
Perfecting the Craft: Vikings’ junior Jalen Brown selected to attend NCAA Basketball Academy
Mary-Margaret sits down with Demons' head football coach Brad Laird previewing the upcoming...
No preseason controversy this year, NSU has solidified their starting QB for the upcoming season
No preseason controversy this year, NSU has solidified their starting QB for the upcoming season
Leesville’s Xavier Ford
Leesville’s Xavier Ford looking forward to a huge junior year for the Wampus Cats