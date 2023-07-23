Perfecting the Craft: Vikings’ junior Jalen Brown selected to attend NCAA Basketball Academy

Avoyelles Charter junior, Jalen Brown has been selected and will attend the NCAA Basketball Academy on July 24-27 in Memphis, Tenn.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mansura, La. (KALB) - There is lots of talent in Central Louisiana on the hardwood, and when the hard work pays is noticed, the recognition follows.

“Out of the five people out of the state to be selected, it is an honor for me to be one of those guys and showcase my talent,” said Brown.

Brown will be showcasing his talents as a point guard with hundreds of players around the country and will be evaluated by Division I coaches and NBA scouts.

“I feel like he is the best scoring guard in Louisiana, and he will be able to showcase that,” said Vikings’ head coach, O’kie Benjamin.

Brown was awarded Most Outstanding Player after the Vikings’ won their first state title in school history, he also was named Most Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State team.

He is the only player from Central Louisiana attending the academy.

“That is what people dream about, showcasing in front of people just to get their name out and good experience,” said Brown. “Going against talented young athletes, it is something you dream about, and something you want to keep doing. I want to see colleges like LSU, Alabama, any coaches like that, Baylor.”

Jalen is currently ranked 17th in the state for scoring, averaging 18 points per game.

