Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on several charges after the Alexandria Police Department received a complaint on June 8 about illegal and inappropriate contact between an underage female by an adult male through an electronic device.

Jonathan Miller, 28, was arrested on July 11 for one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Miller was later additionally charged on July 20 with one count of pornography involving juveniles and one count of pornography involving juveniles (victims under the age of 13).

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

