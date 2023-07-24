Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

Jonathan Miller
Jonathan Miller(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on several charges after the Alexandria Police Department received a complaint on June 8 about illegal and inappropriate contact between an underage female by an adult male through an electronic device.

Jonathan Miller, 28, was arrested on July 11 for one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Miller was later additionally charged on July 20 with one count of pornography involving juveniles and one count of pornography involving juveniles (victims under the age of 13).

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David W. Simpson II
Authorities searching for man accused of attacking a woman in Avoyelles Parish
Pineville PD discovered that one subject had been stabbed during an altercation on Fourth Street.
Pineville PD respond to stabbing on Fourth Street
For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
Taylor died after an alleged altercation and arrest by the APD.
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
Kristina Hoffpauir
Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder

Latest News

Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
Willie Javonne Price
Inmate escapes Evangeline Parish jail
David W. Simpson II
Authorities searching for man accused of attacking a woman in Avoyelles Parish
Perfecting the Craft: Vikings’ junior Jalen Brown selected to attend NCAA Basketball Academy