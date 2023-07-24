B22 Fit offering Grant Parish students a place to go on Mondays during the upcoming school year

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Earlier this year, the Grant Parish School Board voted to transition to a four-day school week, causing many parents to worry about finding childcare on the extra day off. B22 Fit, a gym in Grant Parish, is answering the call and offering families a little support on those free Mondays.

Gym owner Bonita Armour decided to slide into action. ‘Out of School Camp’ will offer a camp for second-grade through fifth-grade students, which includes sports, life skills programming and free literacy tutoring.

B22 Fit has even partnered with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to provide meals and snacks.

Armour said she wants to provide more than a childcare service.

“The response has been ‘thank you’,” said Armour. “Thank you for providing a service to us so that we can go to work on Mondays and that we know we will have a safe place for our kids to be able to go.”

Now there are only 50 slots open, so availability is limited. For more information on the program, click here.

