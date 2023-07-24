Bayou Dulac Bridge near Hessmer closed for emergency repairs

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Bayou Dulac Bridge on LA 115 in the Bayhills Community south of Hessmer has been closed for emergency repairs.

DOTD said a detour will be LA 115 south to LA 29 north to LA 107 north to LA 114 west to LA 115 south.

We learned from State Rep. Daryl Deshotel that work will begin the morning of Tuesday, July 25, and should conclude by Thursday, July 27.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.