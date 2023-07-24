Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted following a high-speed car chase on July 20.

BPD said the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. The vehicle pursued was a silver sedan with two occupants. The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and entered a populated residential area.

The chase ended in Boyce Gardens. Both the driver and passenger fled, the latter carrying a bag. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of traces of narcotics and a high quantity of ammunition.

After further investigation, BPD believes the suspects to be Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.

If you spot these individuals, contact BPD or local law enforcement.

