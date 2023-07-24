Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David W. Simpson II
Authorities searching for man accused of attacking a woman in Avoyelles Parish
Pineville PD discovered that one subject had been stabbed during an altercation on Fourth Street.
Pineville PD respond to stabbing on Fourth Street
For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
Taylor died after an alleged altercation and arrest by the APD.
Family of Rose Marie Taylor speaks out on her untimely death while in custody at Rapides Parish DC-1
Kristina Hoffpauir
Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder

Latest News

Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
Hundreds of toads cover road
Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier