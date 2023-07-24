La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests

The Louisiana Board of Pardons met Monday morning after a number of inmates on death asked Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons met Monday morning after a number of inmates on death asked Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives before he leaves office.

The board heard from both the District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, who asked them to remove the item from the agenda.

Others with groups like the Capitol Appeals Project pushed back asking the board to disregard both those offices’ opinions.

After meeting in an executive session, the board decided to remove it from the agenda pending further review.

“These applicants have been set aside pending further review of our administrative rules,” said Francis Abbott, Executive Director of the Louisiana Board of Pardons.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more details on this in our later newscasts.

RELATED STORIES
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask Gov. Edwards for clemency

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David W. Simpson II
Authorities searching for man accused of attacking a woman in Avoyelles Parish
Pineville PD discovered that one subject had been stabbed during an altercation on Fourth Street.
Pineville PD respond to stabbing on Fourth Street
For five months out of the year, the lake is cut off or the public has limited access
Annual Iatt Lake drawdown canceled due to public opposition
Kristina Hoffpauir
Kristina Hoffpauir found guilty of first degree murder
Tina Frey
Tina Frey pleads guilty to stealing from VA through Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy

Latest News

B22 Fit in Grant Parish is offering families a little support on those free Mondays.
B22 Fit offering Grant Parish students a place to go on Mondays during the upcoming school year
Willie Javonne Price
Escaped inmate arrested in Opelousas
Dollar General theft
RPSO investigating Pineville Dollar General theft
Jonathan Miller
Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges