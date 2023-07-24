Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s

A Pineville man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree rape in connection to allegations that stemmed from the 1970s and ‘80s involving kids.
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree rape in connection to allegations that stemmed from the 1970s and ‘80s involving children.

Harvey Fountain, 76, was arrested for 100 counts of first-degree rape in April 2019 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after allegations surfaced that he assaulted juveniles in several locations in Pineville more than 30 years prior. A Rapides Parish grand jury indicted him on 26 counts of the same charge. A conviction on just one count of first-degree rape would have sent Fountain to prison for life.

On Monday, ahead of a trial scheduled this week, Fountain pleaded guilty to a count of the lesser offense of second-degree rape and the other charges were dismissed.

Judge Greg Beard sentenced Fountain to 20 years in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He will receive credit for his time in jail dating back to April 2019.

If Fountain is released from prison in his 90s, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

We spoke to a survivor in the case who gave us this statement about the plea:

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney DA Lea Hall. Fountain was represented by John Flynn.

