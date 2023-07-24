Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft

(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department needs the public’s help identifying the woman pictured above, who is being sought for questioning in reference to a theft.

You can contact the Pineville Police Department by calling 318-449-5652 if you have any information on this person’s identity. You can also message PPD on Facebook. All tips will remain anonymous.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

