Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department needs the public’s help identifying the woman pictured above, who is being sought for questioning in reference to a theft.

You can contact the Pineville Police Department by calling 318-449-5652 if you have any information on this person’s identity. You can also message PPD on Facebook. All tips will remain anonymous.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.