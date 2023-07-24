RPSB to discuss hair policy at August meeting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has decided to discuss the hair policy at its August regular meeting ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

After the motion was pulled off the board’s agenda last week, the district’s policy on hair is being brought up again, and is set to be discussed next week ahead of the school year. KALB learned that Wilton Barrios would bring the issue back with a motion similar to Mark Dryden’s at the board’s executive committee meeting held on July 24. Now, the board will take a closer look into the policy on the eve of the new school year.

Barrios believes hair color for students is a matter of professionalism.

“I just feel like I need to fight this battle so that we can teach our students how they need to prepare for the future – to go out and look for jobs as to look appropriate,” Barrios said. “Even though [employers] may not say they look at how a student appears when they go to an interview for a job, they do.”

Other board members believe that not to be the case just yet.

“Color has nothing to do with it,” said board member Linda Burgess, who openly is against reverting the policy back to natural hair on students. “I just colored my hair, and it’s not a natural color. Therefore, I think I have the right to put color in my hair. I want to treat the employees of Rapides Parish and the students the way I want to be treated. So, if I’m doing it, why should I say that they not do it?”

The board is set to take a closer look at the policy, and possibly revert it back to only allow students to have natural hair colors. That meeting is set for next Tuesday, August 1.

“I just hope it passes,” said Barrios. “I don’t know if it will, but I’m fighting the fight til the very end.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.