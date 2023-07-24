RPSO investigating Pineville Dollar General theft

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened at the Dollar General at 5236 Hwy 107 in Pineville on July 22 around 1:40 p.m.

According to RPSO, the Dollar General store manager was looking at video from the self-checkout cameras when she saw a white female placing several cleaning supply items at the self-checkout. She allegedly scanned some items, but also placed un-scanned items in the Dollar General bags and left the store without paying for the un-scanned items. The same woman allegedly returned about 10 minutes later with four laundry baskets in her shopping cart. She scanned two baskets but left the store without paying for the rest.

The total cost of stolen items is about $100.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the RPSO Kolin Substation at 318-542-4409 or contact Crime Stoppers.

