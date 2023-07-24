Search for NOPD chief narrowed down to 3, including interim supt. Woodfork

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The search for the next New Orleans police chief has been whittled down from six to three candidates, a source familiar with the process confirms to Fox 8.

They are:

Thedrick Andres -- Andres describes himself on social media as a “goals-oriented leader with more than 31 years of law enforcement experience” for the Louisiana State Penitentiary, NOPD, Arlington (Tx) Police Department and Henderson (Nev.) Police Department. Andres has been out of work since retiring at the end of February as chief in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, in the wake of a “no confidence” vote last November from the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association. The unions accused both Andres, who served 3 years and 9 months as chief, and his predecessor LaTesha Watson (who brought him with her from Arlington as deputy chief), of not sticking by collective bargaining agreements. Andres was cleared of criminal wrongdoing when he fatally shot a man in 2014 while partying off-duty in Texas.

Anne Kirkpatrick -- Kirkpatrick, 63, has spent more than 38 years in law enforcement with eight agencies, starting with her native Memphis Police Department. Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the first female police chief in Oakland (Calif.) in February 2017, but was fired three years later after being accused of making false statements about a police raid during her first year in office. Kirkpatrick countered by filing a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city, claiming she actually was terminated in retaliation for not reimbursing an Oakland police commission member for towing fees.

Michelle Woodfork -- Woodfork, 52, was sworn in last Dec. 22 as Mayor Cantrell’s choice as interim superintendent. The 31-year NOPD veteran is the niece of Warren Woodfork, the city’s first black police superintendent, and made history by becoming the first Black woman to head the department.

