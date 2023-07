RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson, District 27, has officially announced that he will be running for re-election in the October 14 Primary Election. Rep. Johnson shared the following statement:

“It has been my honor to serve as your State Representative for District 27. We have had some great wins over these last four years, but much work still needs to be done. Today, I am announcing that I will be running for re-election to continue to serve the people of our District and our State. I ask for your continued prayers and support.”

