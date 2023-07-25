10 years in, the Alexandria Farmers Market provides more support for the community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the last 10 years, the Alexandria Farmers Market has been a platform for local farmers and makers to showcase their work.

Ten years in the game and the farmers market, now a staple in Cenla, is looking to provide even more support for its vendors, young people and those who are in need.

“That’s the main part and the main reason for the market,” said Dee Ragin with the market.

‘SNAP Match’ gives SNAP recipients a dollar-for-dollar match on what they spend creating an opportunity for families to stretch their food budget while enjoying locally sourced goods.

But that is not all, the market also seeks to empower the next generation. At the market every Tuesday, the first 500 kids who come in receive a token that is exchangeable for one free produce item.

“It’s to teach them about making better choices about food,” said Ragin, adding that it fosters a connection with the local ag community.

“We want to build community,” she said. “We want to educate, and we really want to raise our farmers and our food here because we have some really good food.”

The support does not end there. Seniors who are part of the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, or FMNP, are now reimbursed for the full amount they spend at the farmers’ market. This allows them to continue shopping throughout the month once they have used the money on their card.

“It’s a lot of work, but we put a lot of love into it because it’s important, and we feel that it is a good place and a good draw for the City of Alexandria and surrounding parishes that we serve.”

The farmers market also is working to provide more incentives for vendors using local ingredients.

Do not forget to check out the market every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church on Jackson Street, and celebrate the love for locally grown, locally sourced products.

