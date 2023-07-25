8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

