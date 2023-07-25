Advocates furious after La. Superintendent of Education met with controversial parent group

Several LGBTQ+ advocates are criticizing Louisiana’s superintendent of education after he agreed to speak at a meeting held by a local parent group.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several LGBTQ+ advocates are criticizing Louisiana’s superintendent of education after he agreed to speak at a meeting held by a local parent group.

Dr. Cade Brumley was the guest speaker of the East Baton Rouge chapter of Moms for Liberty at its monthly meeting on Monday, July 24. The Southern Poverty Law Center classified the chapter and its national organization as hate groups.

The organization’s stance on LGBTQ+ legislation is what prompted dozens to show up and express their concerns to Dr. Brumley and the group.

“I’m disappointed. Not only for myself but for the people of Louisiana,” said Pearl Ricks.

However, Dr. Brumley and different representatives pushed back on the idea that the organization is a hate group.

“I think it’s wrong to label these moms as a hate group. They’re passionate about their kids, they want what’s best for their kids, and that’s why I accepted their invitation to come here and share information about the education system in the state of Louisiana,” said Brumley.

“We just want to help bridge that gap where parents are concerned about their education, no matter where they come from, and help bring them to the table, ask the right people, and get solutions,” said Emily Chenevert, from Moms for Liberty.

During the meeting, Dr. Brumley addressed the academic improvements the state is making in different areas and answered a few brief written questions from the audience.

Brumley left after a few responses, but some LGBTQ+ advocates felt their questions for the superintendent weren’t answered.

“I wish that in the future Cade Brumley will take time to listen to the constitutes and the people that are concerned about these issues,” said Ricks.

Dr. Brumley considered the meeting beneficial.

“I gave remarks for 30 or so minutes and answered about 10 questions or so. I thought they were good questions and that we had a good discussion,” said Brumley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Harvey Fountain
Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase
Jonathan Miller
Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

Latest News

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines.
Baton Rouge respiratory therapist explains ways to manage your child’s asthma
Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student can't be 'punished' for...
Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student shouldn’t be ‘punished’ for voicemail to state lawmaker
Sabine River Bridge in Vernon Parish, La. Also known as the Burr’s Ferry Bridge.
Public meeting to address proposed replacement of Burr’s Ferry Bridge on Louisiana-Texas state line
Burr's Ferry Bridge proposed for replacement