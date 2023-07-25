Advocates furious after La. Superintendent of Education met with controversial parent group

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several LGBTQ+ advocates are criticizing Louisiana’s superintendent of education after he agreed to speak at a meeting held by a local parent group.

Dr. Cade Brumley was the guest speaker of the East Baton Rouge chapter of Moms for Liberty at its monthly meeting on Monday, July 24. The Southern Poverty Law Center classified the chapter and its national organization as hate groups.

The organization’s stance on LGBTQ+ legislation is what prompted dozens to show up and express their concerns to Dr. Brumley and the group.

“I’m disappointed. Not only for myself but for the people of Louisiana,” said Pearl Ricks.

However, Dr. Brumley and different representatives pushed back on the idea that the organization is a hate group.

“I think it’s wrong to label these moms as a hate group. They’re passionate about their kids, they want what’s best for their kids, and that’s why I accepted their invitation to come here and share information about the education system in the state of Louisiana,” said Brumley.

“We just want to help bridge that gap where parents are concerned about their education, no matter where they come from, and help bring them to the table, ask the right people, and get solutions,” said Emily Chenevert, from Moms for Liberty.

During the meeting, Dr. Brumley addressed the academic improvements the state is making in different areas and answered a few brief written questions from the audience.

Brumley left after a few responses, but some LGBTQ+ advocates felt their questions for the superintendent weren’t answered.

“I wish that in the future Cade Brumley will take time to listen to the constitutes and the people that are concerned about these issues,” said Ricks.

Dr. Brumley considered the meeting beneficial.

“I gave remarks for 30 or so minutes and answered about 10 questions or so. I thought they were good questions and that we had a good discussion,” said Brumley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.