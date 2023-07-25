Baton Rouge respiratory therapist explains ways to manage your child’s asthma

Health experts said having an inhaler on-hand at school is one important step for kids with asthma.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Respiratory Health Association reports asthma causes an estimated 13.8 million missed school days each year. Health experts said having an inhaler on-hand at school is one important step for kids with asthma.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is hosting an Asthma Camp all week long and is open to all children who are diagnosed with asthma. At the camp, families learn tips about how to manage asthma. Registration is no longer available, but you can go to ololchildrens.org or health.fmolhs.org/parentingu/asthma to view more information.

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines. They are not addictive, and your child will not become dependent on them.

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines.

Asthma flare-ups are caused by:

  • Tobacco smoke
  • Dust mites
  • Pet dander
  • Cockroaches
  • Mold
  • Strong odors
  • Exercise

The doctor should give you a written plan to take care of your child with asthma. They say everyone with asthma should have an asthma action plan.

Learn more from this Asthma Education Handbook.

Our Lady of the Lake is offering resources about how to manage asthma.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Harvey Fountain
Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase
Jonathan Miller
Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

Latest News

Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student can't be 'punished' for...
Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student shouldn’t be ‘punished’ for voicemail to state lawmaker
Sabine River Bridge in Vernon Parish, La. Also known as the Burr’s Ferry Bridge.
Public meeting to address proposed replacement of Burr’s Ferry Bridge on Louisiana-Texas state line
Burr's Ferry Bridge proposed for replacement
Bayou Dulac Bridge near Hessmer closed for emergency repairs