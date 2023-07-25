Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.(Burger King Thailand)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say at BK, you can have it your way.

Burger King in Thailand is taking that motto further by introducing a burger with just meat after its cheese-only burger went viral earlier this month.

The “real meat burger” comes on a bun filled with three beef patties. It’s plain with no other toppings or sauces and costs about $10.

Customers can add as many beef patties as they like for about $3 per extra patty.

Burger King Thailand’s “real cheeseburger” that has been trending is filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Harvey Fountain
Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase
Jonathan Miller
Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

Latest News

Ten years in, and the farmers market is providing more to the community.
10 years in, the Alexandria Farmers Market provides more support for the community
10 year of the Alexandria Farmers Market
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines