Donald Trump lands in Louisiana ahead of fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The arrival of former President Donald Trump drew a crowd of supporters on Tuesday (July 25) at Louis Armstrong Internal Airport in Kenner, Louisiana.

Supporters lined up behind the gates for hours in the late-July heat where his plane was expected to land.

People lined up hours ahead of Donald Trump's expected arrival in Louisiana ahead of a fundraiser in Metairie on July 25. (WVUE)

The president’s flight was delayed due to weather, his team announced around 3 p.m. He touched down around 5 p.m. to a chorus of cheers. Attorney General Jeff Landry met Trump on the tarmac before the pair greeted supporters. Trump took time to sign some autographs and shake hands.

Trump, who is seeking to regain his former position, is expected to attend a fundraiser in Metairie at the home of well-known commercial real estate developer Joe Canizaro, a longtime supporter of GOP candidates. Canizaro worked with Trump’s Louisiana campaign during his last two presidential runs.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Louisiana to attend a private fundraiser on July 25. (LA GOP)

As Trump enters the presidential race once more, Louisiana proves to be friendly territory for the former president, as he secured victory in the state twice during his previous campaigns.

Trump’s visit to Louisiana also reflects his desire to influence the ongoing gubernatorial race, as he has officially endorsed Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party, Louis Gurvich, says he expects Trump to do well with fundraising Tuesday but noted the state’s GOP has not made an endorsement yet in the presidential race.

