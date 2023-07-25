Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger

Deadly ATV Crash generic
Deadly ATV Crash generic(MGN)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old is dead after a fiery ATV crash in Loranger, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Gilderport Road just after 2 p.m. on Mon., July 24, Chief Jimmy Travis says.

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were operating the ATV when they reportedly lost control and struck a culvert and several fence posts. Officials say the ATV then burst into flames, trapping the 14-year-old beneath it.

The mother of the 14-year-old attempted to pull her son from the wreckage but was unsuccessful, Chief Travis says. The mother sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old died at the scene.

Authorities say the 13-year-old also received severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital. After surgery, he was stabilized and taken to Children’s Hospital, Chief Travis says.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Pineville PD seeks help identifying woman wanted for questioning on a theft
Harvey Fountain
Pineville man pleads guilty to rape for allegations from the ‘70s and ‘80s
Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.
Boyce Police seek suspects wanted for high-speed chase
Jonathan Miller
Alexandria man arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile, child porn charges

Latest News

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines.
Baton Rouge respiratory therapist explains ways to manage your child’s asthma
Advocates furious after La. Superintendent of Education met with controversial parent group
Advocates furious after La. Superintendent of Education met with controversial parent group
Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student can't be 'punished' for...
Free speech organization sends letter to LSU Pres. saying grad student shouldn’t be ‘punished’ for voicemail to state lawmaker
Sabine River Bridge in Vernon Parish, La. Also known as the Burr’s Ferry Bridge.
Public meeting to address proposed replacement of Burr’s Ferry Bridge on Louisiana-Texas state line